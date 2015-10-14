FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 30 involved in VW diesel cheat - Spiegel
#Market News
October 14, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

At least 30 involved in VW diesel cheat - Spiegel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - At least 30 managers were involved in Volkswagen’s emissions test cheating, German magazine Spiegel reported on Wednesday, citing internal and external investigations.

VW’s U.S. Chief Executive Michael Horn last week blamed “a couple of software engineers” for installing the software that defeated emissions tests and said it was not a corporate decision.

Volkswagen declined to comment on the Spiegel report. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

