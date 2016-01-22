FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW investigation shows many bosses knew of manipulation -newspaper
#Market News
January 22, 2016 / 7:22 PM / 2 years ago

VW investigation shows many bosses knew of manipulation -newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Many of Volkswagen’s managers and staff dealing with emissions problems in the engine-development department knew about “defeat devices” being developed, Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper said on Friday, citing results from VW’s internal investigation.

A whistleblower, who was himself involved in the deception, alerted a senior manager outside the department who did not react, said the newspaper, which researched the matter together with regional broadcasters NDR and WDR.

A Volkswagen spokesman declined to comment on what he called “speculation”, saying the investigation was continuing. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
