VW labour boss says emissions scandal could involve 100 people
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 13, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

VW labour boss says emissions scandal could involve 100 people

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen works council chief Bernd Osterloh does not know whether diesel emission manipulations committed by the company involved 10, 50 or even 100 people, he told German news agency DPA in an interview published on Friday.

“No one can tell that today,” Osterloh said in a joint interview with VW brand chief executive Herbert Diess, adding there were structures within the company that are “problematic”.

“But even if I take 100 out of (a global workforce of ) 600,000, it remains a limited group,” he said.

Separately, Diess said the carmaker’s orders were growing in Germany but falling in southern Europe, Britain and some overseas markets.

VW posted lower sales at brand and group level in October, citing effects of diesel sales bans in western Europe.

Compensation measures for VW owners will be tailored individually to market needs, Diess said, as VW aims to rebuild trust with customers. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
