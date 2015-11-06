Big investors seek tougher rules on car emission testing

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A group of investors has written to EU policymakers calling for tougher rules to control testing of car emissions as the best means of preserving shareholder value.

The European Union last week agreed a compromise on new testing rules that allows vehicles to carry on emitting more than twice official pollution limits, despite the outcry caused by the Volkswagen emissions scandal.

In an open letter to EU policymakers, the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC) said it needed reassurance testing was reliable in order to allocate capital to “those entities that are best placed to deliver enduring value to shareholders”.

The IIGCC represents 118 European investors, with a combined 12 trillion euros ($13 trillion) of assets under management, including holdings in the auto sector.

“With respect to the efficacy of the emissions tests, this is vital for investors as they assess how prepared car manufacturers are for emissions limits that are likely to become more stringent in the future,” said the letter, signed by Stephanie Pfeifer, chief executive of the IIGCC.

The letter to policymakers including the European Commission and leaders of the 28 EU nations said IIGCC members based investment decisions on official data on regulatory risks and its members had lost significant value as a result of Volkswagen’s conduct.

As well as demanding more rigorous testing, it called on policymakers to either require national vehicle approval authorities to carry out random on-the-road testing to check for conformity with EU standards, or establish an independent EU-wide authority.

Volkswagen has lost almost a third of its stock market value since U.S. authorities in September exposed its use of “defeat devices” to cheat tests on emissions of nitrogen oxide. ($1 = 0.9190 euros) (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by David Holmes)