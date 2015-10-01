FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nearly 650,000 Volkswagen vehicles in Italy affected by software
October 1, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 2 years ago

Nearly 650,000 Volkswagen vehicles in Italy affected by software

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Italy said on Thursday that nearly 650,000 vehicles in the country were equipped with the diesel engines that are at the centre of an emissions scandal engulfing Europe’s largest carmaker.

The 648,458 vehicles carrying the Euro 5 diesel engine of the EA 189 type in Italy include cars from the Volkswagen, Audi, Seat and Skoda brands and commercial vehicles, the company added in a statement.

Volkswagen said it would present authorities with solutions this month for how it plans to repair the affected vehicles.

The German carmaker last month admitted to cheating in diesel emissions tests in the United States, prompting the worst crisis in its 78-year history, which has sent shockwaves through the global car industry. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

