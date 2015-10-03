FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy to test 80 diesel models of main carmakers - report
October 3, 2015

Italy to test 80 diesel models of main carmakers - report

ROME, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Italy will test about 80 diesel models produced by eight leading carmakers following the emissions scandal at Volkswagen (VW), financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

The report, which cited a transport ministry document obtained by the newspaper, said the emissions tests would probably begin in about 10 days, with results set to be published by May next year.

The tests are likely to involve some 1,000 new and used cars and will cover the most common diesel models present in Italy produced by Volkswagen and seven of its main competitors, the newspaper said.

VW, Europe’s largest carmaker, has admitted cheating in diesel emissions tests in the United States and Germany’s transport minister says it also manipulated them in Europe, where VW sells about 40 percent of its vehicles. (Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Helen Popper)

