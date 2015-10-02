FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian anti-trust opens probe into alleged Volkswagen wrongdoing
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 2, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Italian anti-trust opens probe into alleged Volkswagen wrongdoing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Italy’s anti-trust body has opened a probe into possible commercial wrongdoing by Volkswagen AG after the German carmaker admitted that it had rigged emissions tests on its diesel vehicles.

“Consumers might have erroneously made their purchase decisions based on the emissions claims made by Volkswagen,” the anti-trust watchdog said in a statement on Friday. It did not say how long it expected its investigation to last.

Volkswagen has said some 650,000 cars sold in Italy carried the software that was designed to cheat diesel emissions checks.

Writing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.