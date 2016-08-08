FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Italy anti-trust fines Volkswagen $5.5 mln over emissions
August 8, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

Italy anti-trust fines Volkswagen $5.5 mln over emissions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Italy's anti-trust agency said on Monday it had fined German carmaker Volkswagen 5 million euros ($5.54 million) for misinforming car buyers about diesel emissions results.

The Italian watchdog said it would impose the highest fine in its power on Volkswagen, which it said had marketed diesel-powered cars that had been tested for polluting emissions using a software that gave artificially low results.

Europe's largest automaker is caught up in its biggest-ever corporate scandal and faces criminal investigations in the United States, South Korea and elsewhere over claims it cheated in such tests. ($1 = 0.9028 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Steve Scherer)

