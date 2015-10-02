FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Volkswagen to recall cars with cheating device -Italian govt
October 2, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Volkswagen to recall cars with cheating device -Italian govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Makes clear Volkswagen planning a recall of cars)

ROME, Oct 2 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen AG has said it will recall vehicles that were sold in Italy with a device that enabled them to cheat emissions tests, the Italian Transport Ministry said on Friday.

“The company has sent us all the data and is now moving forward. They will withdraw the vehicles. We are going in the right direction,” Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said.

His office later said the withdrawal would take the form of a recall, but gave no details about what fix Volkswagen planned to apply to the vehicles.

Volkswagen has said it sold some 650,000 cars in Italy that carried the software which enabled the firm to rig diesel emissions checks.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto; Writing by Crispian Balmer

