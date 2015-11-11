German motor vehicle watchdog widens diesel probe to 23 brands

FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Germany’s motor vehicle regulator will run tests on more than 50 car models of 23 German and foreign auto brands on suspicion of more manipulation of nitrogen oxide emissions from diesel engines, it said on Wednesday.

KBA said the tests were triggered by Volkswagen’s admission that it had rigged such tests but also cited “verified indications from third parties regarding unusual pollutants emissions”.

The watchdog has since end-September compared emissions readings in a testbed setting with those from portable meters in real-life tests, with two-thirds of the measurements already taken. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)