HAMBURG/BERLIN German environmental group
Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) has filed a suit against German motor
authority KBA, accusing it of failing to act robustly enough
over Volkswagen's diesel emissions scandal.
Volkswagen (VW) admitted in September 2015 to using software
to rig U.S. diesel emissions tests and said the software could
be in up to around 11 million vehicles worldwide.
KBA approved plans for VW to refit affected vehicles in
Europe, which included software updates on pollution control
systems and some technical fixes.
DUH's suit alleges the removal of illegal software from the
cars was unlawful because the KBA's original approval for the
vehicles did not include any mention of the software, DUH
Managing Director Juergen Resch said on Friday.
German daily Bild reported the lawsuit earlier.
It said DUH had filed the suit with an administrative court
in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein, where KBA is based.
KBA and VW declined comment on the report.
While VW has faced billions of dollars of fines in the
United States over the scandal, its costs in Europe have been
much lower.
Analysts say this is partly because of a loophole in EU
legislation which gives carmakers greater leeway on emissions
control systems. But critics suggest governments may also be
bowing to pressure from powerful car industry lobby groups.