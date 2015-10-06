FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volkswagen apologizes to US owners, says remedy 'will take time'
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2015 / 10:10 PM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen apologizes to US owners, says remedy 'will take time'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Volkswagen apologized for its emissions scandal in a letter to U.S. customers obtained by Reuters on Tuesday, but the German carmaker said a remedy would take time.

“I am writing you today to offer a personal and profound apology. Volkswagen has violated your trust,” read the letter written by the head of the German company’s U.S. arm, Michael Horn, and dated Sept. 29.

Horn said the company was working hard on remedies to bring cars into emissions compliance as soon as possible but “getting this right will take some time.” (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.