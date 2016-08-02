FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
German state of Bavaria to sue VW over emissions scandal
August 2, 2016 / 11:32 AM / a year ago

German state of Bavaria to sue VW over emissions scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Germany's state of Bavaria will sue Volkswagen for damages caused by the diesel emissions scandal, the state's finance ministry said on Tuesday, adding to the carmaker's litigation risks.

Bavaria's state pension fund for civil servants lost as much as 700,000 euros ($783,580.00) after Volkswagen (VW) shares plunged in the wake of the Sept. 18 announcement of the carmaker's manipulations by U.S. regulators, a spokeswoman at the ministry said.

Bavaria, home to German blue-chip companies including BMW , Siemens and Allianz, would be the first of Germany's 16 federal states to take legal action against VW over the scandal.

Deutsche Presse Agentur (DPA), which reported the lawsuit earlier on Tuesday, said the state-owned pension fund will file its suit against VW in September at the regional court of Braunschweig near VW's Wolfsburg headquarters.

VW declined comment. ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Reporting by Joern Poltz,; Writing by Andreas Cremer,; Editing by Tina Bellon)

