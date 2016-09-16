FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
German state of Hesse sues VW for damages caused by dieselgate
September 16, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

German state of Hesse sues VW for damages caused by dieselgate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The German state of Hesse will sue Volkswagen for damages caused by its emissions-test cheating scandal, its Finance Minister said on Friday.

Shares in VW plunged in the wake of the revelation by U.S. regulators last September that Europe's largest automaker had cheated on emissions tests, hitting the state coffers and pension funds of German states.

Hesse's Finance Minister Thomas Schaefer said in a statement the drop in Volkswagen's share prices caused the state about 3.9 million euros ($4.4 million) in damages.

$1 = 0.8906 euros Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
