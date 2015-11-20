Volkswagen nears 20 bln euro loan deal - CNBC, citing DJ

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG is set to finalize a 20 billion euro ($21.30 billion) 12-month bridge loan by Nov. 27, the CNBC reported, citing Dow Jones.

The company has tapped in 13 banks for the loan, the report said.

Volkswagen announced cuts to its capital spending program earlier on Friday.

Europe’s largest automaker is cutting capital spending for the first time since the 2009 financial crisis and said it would review or delay non-product investments. ($1 = 0.9391 euros) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)