REFILE-German state of Lower Saxony to keep VW stake -state PM
#Market News
October 13, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-German state of Lower Saxony to keep VW stake -state PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes extraneous word in headline and lead)

BERLIN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s state of Lower Saxony, Volkswagen’s second-largest stakeholder, will keep its holding in Europe’s biggest automaker, state Prime Minister Stephan Weil said.

“The state has great interest in VW’s success,” Weil said in a speech to the Hanover-based regional parliament on Tuesday, referring to Lower Saxony’s 20 percent holding in VW.

“We want it to continue,” said Weil, despite the “fatal mistakes” at the carmaker which plunged VW into the biggest business-related scandal in its 78-year history.

There will be further decisions at VW relating to the diesel emissions scandal, Weil said, noting the carmaker needs to adjust its plans for investments and profits.

The emissions scandal “will not be cleared up in just a few months,” said Weil, who sits on the carmaker’s 20-member supervisory board. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
