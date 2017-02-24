HAMBURG Feb 24 Volkswagen's
embattled VW brand chief Herbert Diess still has the backing of
the clan that controls the carmaker, despite his recurring
clashes with labour leaders over cost-cutting plans, sources
said.
Volkswagen's (VW) labour bosses earlier this month had
accused Diess of breaking promises made under a turnaround plan
agreed in November and halted cooperation with brand management
on issues including overtime work, cost savings and
apprenticeships.
But the Porsche and Piech families, which control a majority
of VW common stock through the family-owned holding company
Porsche SE, stand behind the 58-year-old engineer
despite the quarrelling, two people familiar with the matter
told Reuters on Friday.
VW declined comment.
