RPT-Designated U.S. chief Vahland to leave VW - source
October 14, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Designated U.S. chief Vahland to leave VW - source

(Repeats to attach to alerts, with no changes to text)

HAMBURG, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s designated North America chief Winfried Vahland will leave the VW group in the wake of a diesel emissions scandal, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

Vahland is leaving due to differences of opinion over VW’s U.S. strategy, the person said, confirming an earlier report by German automobile weekly Auto Bild.

Volkswagen had said Vahland, currently head of its Skoda unit, would join VW’s brand management as part of a reshuffle following the scandal that unseated Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn.

Sources had told Reuters that Vahland, who had also been considered a potential candidate to succeed Winterkorn, was the favourite to get a new management board position to oversee the group’s struggling U.S. operations.

Volkswagen was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
