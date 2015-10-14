VW's Vahland quits due to differences over North America operations

PRAGUE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s designated North America chief Winfried Vahland will leave the VW group due to differences over the shape of the region’s operations, VW unit Skoda Auto said on Wednesday.

Vahland had led Skoda since 2010 and was due to take over the North American operations in the wake of the firm’s emissions cheating scandal.

“He reached this decision due to varying opinions on the design of the group’s new North America region; it has no connection with the current events regarding diesel engines,” Skoda said in a statement.