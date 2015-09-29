FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mazda says vehicles comply with regulations after Japan orders diesel probe
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 29, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

Mazda says vehicles comply with regulations after Japan orders diesel probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp, the top seller of diesel cars in Japan, said on Tuesday its vehicles do not feature defeat devices - software Volkswagen AG said it used to skirt U.S. emissions tests - and that they complied with regulations in all its markets.

The statement comes after Japan’s transport ministry said on Friday it had asked automakers selling diesel cars locally to report on whether they complied with legal procedures.

Diesel cars account for less than 2 percent of passenger vehicles on Japanese roads, with under 80,000 sold last year.

Mazda, however, has been alone among Japanese automakers in aggressively marketing its diesel cars, with global sales making up 13 percent of its total in the April-June quarter.

German rival Volkswagen does not sell diesel cars in Japan, but the transport ministry said about 230 of its diesel cars imported by individuals were on the road now.

Governments from Italy to India have ordered probes into Volkswagen cars since U.S. regulators earlier this month said the automaker used software to lower emissions in testing. In normal conditions, emissions exceeded permitted limits. (Reporting by Christopher Cushing; Additional reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.