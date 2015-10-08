FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW must clarify accusations quickly and openly - Merkel
October 8, 2015 / 7:43 PM / 2 years ago

VW must clarify accusations quickly and openly - Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that Volkswagen must clarify accusations against the carmaker quickly and openly, adding that jobs in the motor industry had to be protected.

Speaking in the western city of Wuppertal, she insisted that her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) would not allow the VW case to discredit the entire auto industry.

Public prosecutors said they had searched premises at VW headquarters in Wolfsburg and other places on Thursday. The prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig near Wolfsburg said the target of searches had been documents and data storage with regard to VW’s manipulations of diesel emissions. (reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by David Stamp; editing by Noah Barkin)

