FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Volkswagen compliance chief to leave board - Handelsblatt
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 26, 2017 / 12:42 PM / 7 months ago

Volkswagen compliance chief to leave board - Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's compliance chief Christine Hohmann-Dennhardt will leave the management board, just over a year after joining the carmaker, German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

Hohmann-Dennhardt has overseen compliance at Volkswagen since Jan. 1, 2016, having previously worked at premium carmaker Daimler. She was to help clean up the scandal over Volkswagen's cheating on emissions tests. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.