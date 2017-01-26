Volkswagen confirms compliance chief to leave board

FRANKFURT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's compliance chief Christine Hohmann-Dennhardt will leave the management board at the end of the month, just over a year after joining the carmaker, VW said on Thursday, confirming a report by daily Handelsblatt.

Hohmann-Dennhardt has overseen compliance at Volkswagen since Jan. 1, 2016, having previously worked at premium carmaker Daimler. She was to help clean up the scandal over Volkswagen's cheating on emissions tests. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)