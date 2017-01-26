FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Volkswagen confirms compliance chief to leave board
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 26, 2017 / 12:52 PM / 7 months ago

Volkswagen confirms compliance chief to leave board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's compliance chief Christine Hohmann-Dennhardt will leave the management board at the end of the month, just over a year after joining the carmaker, VW said on Thursday, confirming a report by daily Handelsblatt.

Hohmann-Dennhardt has overseen compliance at Volkswagen since Jan. 1, 2016, having previously worked at premium carmaker Daimler. She was to help clean up the scandal over Volkswagen's cheating on emissions tests. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.