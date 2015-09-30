FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway importer says 147,000 VW cars may need refitting
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 30, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

Norway importer says 147,000 VW cars may need refitting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Some 147,000 Volkswagen cars in Norway could be refitted following the scandal over the German automaker’s rigging of emissions tests, Volkswagen’s importer in the Nordic country said on Wednesday.

Volkswagen’s new chief executive said on Tuesday the company would tell customers in the coming days that they would need to have illegal software on diesel vehicles refitted. .

In Norway, 147,139 cars under the Volkswagen, Audi and Skoda brands are affected, importing firm Harald A. Moeller said in a statement. Customers would be contacted within a fortnight, it said.

The scandal over Volkswagen, the best-selling car brand in Norway, may lead to a rethink of a new Norwegian tax proposal rewarding low emission cars, a key government ally told Reuters on Tuesday.. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.