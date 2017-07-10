FRANKFURT A Volkswagen manager told
the then chief executive and other managers that the carmaker's
diesel emissions cheating could cost up to $18.5 billion, almost
a month before investors were informed, German newspaper Bild am
Sonntag reported.
Investors were told about VW's systematic emissions test
cheating using illegal software on Sept. 18 2015, when the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) informed markets.
The Sunday newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported that Oliver
Schmidt, a VW executive who was arrested in Miami in January
this year, told the then CEO Martin Winterkorn about possible
financial implications at an Aug. 25, 2015 presentation.
German securities law requires firms publish any market
sensitive news in a timely fashion. A probe by German
prosecutors includes investigating whether VW disclosed details
promptly.
The newspaper said Schmidt informed Winterkorn about the
maximum possible penalty at the meeting that was also attended
by Heinz-Jakob Neusser, VW's development chief at the time, and
Herbert Diess, who still works as VW's brand chief.
Bild am Sonntag cited U.S. investigation documents.
A VW spokesman said the firm would not comment on the report
because of ongoing legal and regulatory investigations. It has
previously said it did not violate disclosure rules. The VW
spokesman also said Diess had no comment.
Lawyers for Winterkorn, who stepped down as VW CEO in
September 2015, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Annette Voges, the lawyer for Neusser who also left his position
in September 2015, declined to comment on behalf of her client
saying she had not seen the statements by Schmidt.
A lawyer for Schmidt declined to comment.
VW admitted using a "defeat device", the name used to
describe software to deceive regulators about the real extent of
diesel pollution, to the U.S. EPA and California's Air Resources
Board on Sept. 3 2015, according to VW's annual report for 2016.
In the annual report, VW said its management did not make
details of the scandal public before Sept. 18, 2015 because
board members considered costs would be "controllable overall
with a view to the business activities of Volkswagen Group."
German prosecutors are investigating Diess, Winterkorn and
VW's current chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch, as part of a wider
probe into market manipulation. The executives have denied
wrongdoing.
German prosecutors conducting the investigation into market
manipulation declined to comment on Sunday.
Bild am Sonntag also reported that Winterkorn and Diess were
informed VW had used a "defeat device" at a meeting on July 27,
2015. Diess had joined VW just weeks earlier.