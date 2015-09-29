FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New VW CEO says has "comprehensive" plan to tackle diesel issues
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 29, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

New VW CEO says has "comprehensive" plan to tackle diesel issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - New Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said the carmaker has drawn up a “comprehensive” action plan to ensure that its diesel models will be able to meet emission standards.

VW will tell its customers “in the next few days” to retrofit diesel models equipped with manipulated software and provide technical solutions in October, Mueller said in a speech to top managers at Wolfsburg headquarters late on Monday.

Separately, Mueller said VW’s troubled core autos division will in future become “as independent as” premium flagships Audi and Porsche, according to the speech text obtained by Reuters. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

