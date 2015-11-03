FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Porsche says latest VW findings could hurt results again
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 3, 2015 / 9:06 PM / 2 years ago

Porsche says latest VW findings could hurt results again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE , the family-owned holding company that controls a majority stake in Volkswagen, said the carmaker’s latest findings in the diesel emissions scandal could further affect its results for this year.

VW earlier said it had found data “inconsistencies” on carbon dioxide emissions for 800,000 more cars and that it faces about 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in economic risks from the new issue.

Porsche, which had last month already cut its guidance as a result of the scandal, said late on Tuesday however that it was sticking with its current forecast for post-tax profit of between 0.8 and 1.8 billion euros.

However, this forecast could change depending on further findings in the scandal, and it is dependent on VW earnings meeting current expectations, it said. ($1 = 0.9121 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Adrian Croft)

