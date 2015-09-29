FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Porsche board to name new CEO on Wednesday - source
September 29, 2015

Porsche board to name new CEO on Wednesday - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The supervisory board of Volkswagen’s Porsche business is due to meet on Wednesday to pick its new chief executive, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Two people had already told Reuters on Monday that the board was expected to name the sports-car maker’s production chief Oliver Blume as the division’s new CEO this week.

Porsche declined to comment. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Andreas Framke and Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
