Porsche picks new R&D chief as suspended Hatz quits

BERLIN, May 3 (Reuters) - Porsche AG’s supervisory board has appointed Michael Steiner as new head of research and development, replacing Wolfgang Hatz who will leave the sports-car maker at his own request.

Steiner, currently head of quality management, will succeed Hatz immediately, Porsche said on Tuesday.

Hatz, who held a senior position at parent Volkswagen before switching to Porsche in 2011, was suspended last September after VW’s diesel emissions test-cheating scandal broke. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)