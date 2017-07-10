FRANKFURT, July 10 The Stuttgart prosecutor's office on Monday said employees at German sportscar maker Porsche AG and a United States based subsidiary are being investigated for fraud and false advertising tied to diesel emissions.

In a statement, prosecutor Jan Holzner said there were grounds to suspect potential fraud and false advertising by Porsche employees, while declining to elaborate further, given the ongoing nature of the probe.

Porsche was not immediately available for comment.

The Stuttgart probe is the latest part of a sweeping investigation of Volkswagen Group, which owns the Audi, VW and Porsche brands.

Illegal software has been found in VW, Audi and Porsche cars equipped with diesel engines.

Some Porsche models are equipped with 3 litre diesel engines supplied by Audi. Prosecutors in Munich are separately probing Audi about its role in designing the 3 litre diesel engine. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Tom Sims)