German prosecutors confirm launch of second probe at Volkswagen
November 24, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

German prosecutors confirm launch of second probe at Volkswagen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Nov 24 (Reuters) - German prosecutors in Braunschweig said they had launched a second formal probe related to the emissions scandal at Volkswagen, focusing on five VW employees in connection with suspected tax evasion.

The prosecution is examining whether owners of Volkswagen vehicles for which carbon dioxide emissions were understated paid too little automotive tax, a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office said, confirming an earlier report.

The damage caused by the tax evasion is “not small”, he said. The main focus of the investigation is tax evasion, but it could also involve fraud, he added. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

