a year ago
RPT-German prosecutors probe former CEO over market manipulation
June 20, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

RPT-German prosecutors probe former CEO over market manipulation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats for additional subscribers)

BERLIN, June 20 (Reuters) - German prosecutors launched a probe against former Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and another senior executive who are suspected of possible market manipulation related to the carmaker's emissions scandal.

The prosecutor's office in Braunschweig said in a statement on Monday the new probe centered on "sufficient real signs" that Volkswagen's duty to disclose the possible financial damage of its manipulations may have arisen prior to Sept. 22, 2015 when the carmaker publicly admitted to its wrongdoings.

Current Volkswagen Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch, the carmaker's finance chief at the time, is not being probed, the prosecutor's office further said, without disclosing the name of the second top executive under investigation.

A Volkswagen spokesman said the company would study the statement from the Braunschweig prosecutor before commenting further. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Tina Bellon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
