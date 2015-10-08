FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 8, 2015 / 1:24 PM / 2 years ago

German public prosecutors search Volkswagen offices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - German public prosecutors said they had searched Volkswagen premises at its headquarters in Wolfsburg and other places on Thursday.

The prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig near Wolfsburg said the target of searches had been documents and data storage with regard to VW’s manipulations of diesel emissions.

The searches were carried out by three prosecutors helped by the German state of Lower Saxony’s office of criminal investigation, it said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.