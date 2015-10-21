Volkswagen CEO says more provisions could be needed

WOLFSBURG, Germany, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Volkswagen may have to set aside more than the 6.5 billion euros ($7.4 billion) it has calculated so far to cover the costs of an emissions fraud if the scandal has a negative effect on car sales, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“The 6.5 billion apply to the recall,” Matthias Mueller told reporters after a tour of VW’s headquarters in Wolfsburg. “I can only speculate about any further provisions. Should there be a change in sales volumes, we would react rapidly.” ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)