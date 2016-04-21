FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW hikes provisions for emissions scandal to 10-20 bln euros - sources
April 21, 2016 / 2:00 PM / in a year

VW hikes provisions for emissions scandal to 10-20 bln euros - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, April 21 (Reuters) - Volkswagen is hiking its provisions to pay for an emissions cheating scandal to between 10 billion euros ($11.34 billion) and 20 billion euros from currently 6.7 billion euros, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

“There is no indication that it will be significantly above 20 billion euros,” one of the people told Reuters.

“From what we know it will definitely be more than 10 billion euros,” the person added.

The sum includes compensation for customers, the repair of manipulated vehicles as well as a possible fine by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The figure includes the 6.7 billion euros Volkswagen set aside in the third quarter, and could be spread out over two years, the person further said.

Volkswagen declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8817 euros) (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Maria Sheahan)

