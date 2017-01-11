FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
VW's dieselgate provisions unlikely to top 20 bln eur -source
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 11, 2017 / 1:51 PM / 7 months ago

VW's dieselgate provisions unlikely to top 20 bln eur -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's potential $4.3 billion settlement with U.S. authorities will hike costs for dieselgate, but the latest bill will likely remain below 20 billion euros, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

VW on Tuesday said it was in talks with U.S. authorities about finalising a $4.3 billion settlement, saying a deal would exceed current provisions.

"We are counting on a sum of 16 billion plus X. The X is likely to be in the 2 to 4 billion range," a source familiar with the matter, who declined to be named, said on Wednesday.

The carmaker declined to comment.

Because VW has already set aside 18.2 billion euros in provisions for dieselgate, further provisions are unlikely to be hiked by a massive amount, leaving the bill below 20 billion euros, the source said.

Of the 18.2 billion euros amount, VW has already booked a 16.2 bln euros charge in 2015. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Arno Schuetze)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.