German authority orders recall of 2.4 mln Volkswagen cars

HAMBURG, Oct 15 (Reuters) - German automotive watchdog KBA will force Volkswagen to recall 2.4 million vehicles in the country after Europe’s biggest carmaker admitted to cheating on emissions tests for diesel vehicles.

“We are ordering the recall,” a spokesman for the motor transport authority said on Thursday, confirming a newspaper report.

German daily Bild reported earlier that the KBA had rejected a proposal by VW under which owners of the affected diesel cars could voluntarily bring in their cars for fixes.

Volkswagen admitted last month that it had installed software in diesel vehicles to deceive U.S. regulators about the true level of their toxic emissions. It has said up to 11 million vehicles were affected worldwide. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)