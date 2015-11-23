FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW CEO says diesel engine refits "manageable"
#Market News
November 23, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

VW CEO says diesel engine refits "manageable"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Volkswagen said the steps needed to fix about 8.5 million cars in Europe fitted with illegal emissions-control software are technically and financially manageable.

Europe’s largest automaker has the approval of Germany’s KBA motoring watchdog for fixes affecting more than 90 percent of the cars, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said on Monday.

Clearing up the emissions scandal “will still take several months,” the CEO said in the text of a speech to managers seen by Reuters, though VW plans to publish intermediate results of the investigation next month. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
