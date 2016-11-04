FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Volkswagen receives clearance for fix on another 2.6 mln cars
November 4, 2016 / 10:25 AM / 10 months ago

Volkswagen receives clearance for fix on another 2.6 mln cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Volkswagen has received regulatory approval for technical fixes on car models with 1.6 litre diesel engines, it said on Friday, which means it can now recall another 2.6 million cars affected by its diesel emissions scandal in Europe.

Approval by German motor authority KBA is valid for countries throughout Europe where 8.5 million cars of nearly 11 million vehicles worldwide are affected.

German motor authority KBA had already approved fixes for around 5.6 million VW group models with 1.2-litre and 2.0-litre engines, which required only a software update on pollution control systems.

The 1.6-litre TDI engines of type EA 189 that were cleared on Friday also require a mesh to be installed near the air filter. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

