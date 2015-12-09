VW picks new development, procurement chiefs for core brand

BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Volkswagen has announced new heads of development and procurement at its core autos brand as it aims to recover from the diesel emissions scandal.

Frank Welsch, top engineer at Czech carmaker Skoda, will become head of technical development at the VW brand, while Ralf Brandstaetter, a 22-year VW group veteran, will take charge of procurement at VW’s biggest division by sales and revenue, VW said on Wednesday.

The changes take immediate effect, the carmaker added. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by James Regan)