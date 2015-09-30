FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW communications chief expected to resign later on Weds -sources
September 30, 2015

VW communications chief expected to resign later on Weds -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s communications chief Stephan Gruehsem is expected to step down later on Wednesday, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Gruehsem, head of group communications, external and investor relations at Wolfsburg-based VW, has worked for almost two decades with Martin Winterkorn who quit as chief executive last Wednesday over a diesel emissions scandal that has hammered the company.

VW declined to comment. (Reporting by Paul Ingrassia and Jan Schwartz; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Noah Barkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
