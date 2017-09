HAMBURG, Germany, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Scandal-hit carmaker Volkswagen’s design chief Walter Maria de Silva has quit, a source familiar with the matter said, confirming a report in Auto Motor und Sport.

The source gave no reason for the resignation on Friday.

Volkswagen was not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)