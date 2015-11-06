FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Volkswagen design chief de Silva quits - source
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy and Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Ex-manager to face charges in Philippines for cyber heist
Cyber Risk
Ex-manager to face charges in Philippines for cyber heist
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2015 / 2:03 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Volkswagen design chief de Silva quits - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* De Silva to leave at end-November -report

* No reason given for resignation

* VW unavailable for comment (Adds details on de Silva, emissions scandal)

HAMBURG, Germany, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Scandal-hit carmaker Volkswagen’s design chief Walter Maria de Silva has quit, a source familiar with the matter said, confirming a report in Auto Motor und Sport.

The source gave no reason for the resignation on Friday.

Volkswagen was not immediately reachable for comment on the report, which said de Silva would leave at the end of November and also said a VW spokesman had confirmed it.

The magazine said it was unclear who would replace de Silva.

VW is already struggling to deal with the fallout of its admission that it cheated on diesel-emissions tests in the United States, which forced its chief executive to quit and will cost it an estimated 7.7 billion euros ($8.3 billion) at least.

It has embarked on a billion-euro cost-cutting drive as a result and it faces calls for fundamental corporate reform.

Italian-born de Silva, 64, has been chief designer at Europe’s biggest carmaker since 2007, with responsibility for all the group’s brands. He won Germany’s highest official design prize in 2010 for the Audi A5.

$1 = 0.9305 euros Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.