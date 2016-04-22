FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW posts 2015 operating loss on 16.2 bln euro Dieselgate charge
April 22, 2016

VW posts 2015 operating loss on 16.2 bln euro Dieselgate charge

FRANKFURT, April 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen announced on Friday a 4.1 billion euros ($4.61 billion) operating loss for 2015 as Europe’s largest automaker took a 16.2 billion euros hit to pay for its diesel emissions test-rigging scandal.

Volkswagen postponed its results announcement in February amid uncertainty about the financial impact of the scandal. On Thursday, VW had said it had reached an outline of a deal with U.S. regulators to address excess emissions in nearly 600,000 cars.

$1 = 0.8888 euros Reporting by Edward Taylor and Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

