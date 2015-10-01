FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania to recall Volkswagen cars and review emissions taxes
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 1, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

Romania to recall Volkswagen cars and review emissions taxes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Romanian dealerships will recall new and used cars involved in the Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal for repairs after the German transport ministry sends its Romanian counterpart an action plan on Oct. 7, Romania’s transport minister said.

“The Romanian Car Registry (RAR) will monitor the correct implementation of the repairs timetable,” Iulian Matache told reporters after a meeting with the environment ministry and RAR.

The country’s consumer protection agency said it could fine the car dealers over the scandal, who could then recover their losses from the manufacturer.

Matache has also asked the Romanian unit of Volkswagen to send a list of identification numbers for vehicles that used manipulated technology, adding the list refers to brands Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda and Seat.

He said registration numbers were issued for 105,000 cars that may be affected, of which 56,000 are new vehicles. An additional 300 cars were in stock at Volkswagen dealers and temporarily banned from sale.

Romania’s environment minister also said officials will compile data on how much more emissions tax the producer could be liable to pay.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.