September 29, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says no problems with VW engine emissions - RIA cites trade minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russia has not found any problems with emissions from Volkswagen cars, Trade Minister Denis Manturov was quoted as saying by RIA news agency on Tuesday.

Russian state standards agency Rosstandart said last week it had requested information from Volkswagen about its diesel engines after the German carmaker admitted to cheating on emission tests in the United States.

“Based on the data that Rosstandart received ... we do not today have any problems with violations of our norms or standards,” Manturov said. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

