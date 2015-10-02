FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Problems with VW engines will not affect Russia - Russia head
October 2, 2015

Problems with VW engines will not affect Russia - Russia head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Problems with emissions from Volkswagen diesel engines will not affect Russia, the German carmaker’s head of Russian operations said on Friday.

“I‘m not expecting any problems in Russia,” said Marcus Osegowitsch, general director of Volkswagen’s Russian unit.

Russia said earlier this week it was yet to find any problems with Volkswagen cars after the German carmaker admitted to cheating on emission tests in the United States. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alexander Winning)

