German finmin says VW won't be the same company it once was
September 30, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

German finmin says VW won't be the same company it once was

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told a regional newspaper consortium that Volkswagen would undergo significant structural changes after the carmaker rigged its emissions tests.

“In the end, VW will not be the same company it once was. A lot will change from a structural perspective,” Schaeuble was quoted as saying.

He denied that the VW crisis represented a danger to the German economy or its attractiveness as a business location, saying: “We will come out of this crisis stronger. We learn from crises”. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Noah Barkin)

