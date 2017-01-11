FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
VW diesel settlement blames managers below board level
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 11, 2017 / 7:37 PM / 7 months ago

VW diesel settlement blames managers below board level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Volkswagen agreed a $4.3 billion settlement to resolve the U.S. government's civil and criminal investigations into its diesel emissions cheating on Wednesday, which singled out six senior managers below board level, an attorney and other VW employees for their role in a decade of emissions deception.

VW pleaded guilty to three felonies: conspiracy to commit fraud and violate the Clean Air Act, obstruction of justice and entry of goods by false statement.

The statement of facts filed in the U.S. District Court in Detroit detailed a concerted effort by certain VW employees to destroy documents in anticipation of an order to preserve them, as VW employees prepared to admit to U.S. regulators that the carmaker had used a "defeat device" to cheat diesel tests. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.