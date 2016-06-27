FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen's U.S. diesel emissions settlement to cost nearly $15 bln - source
June 27, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

Volkswagen's U.S. diesel emissions settlement to cost nearly $15 bln - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG’s settlement with nearly 500,000 U.S. diesel owners and government regulators over polluting vehicles is valued at nearly $15 billion, a source briefed on the matter said on Monday.

The settlement, to be announced on Tuesday, includes just over $10 billion to offer buybacks to owners of polluting vehicles and nearly $5 billion in funds to offset excess diesel emissions and boost zero emission vehicles, the source said. (Reporting by David Shepardson, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
